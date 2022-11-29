Next phase of Park City Mountain parking reservations open Thursday

At the Mountain Village base area, reservations are required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Those reservations are free for another two weeks, but starting Dec. 12, spots will cost $25.

Right now, people can set up reservations through Dec. 11. At noon on Thursday Dec. 1, the resort will open up reservations for the period running Dec. 12 to April 9.

Vehicles with four or more people can still park for free after Dec. 12.

Park City Mountain Senior Director of Base Area Operations Mike Lewis told KPCW he thinks the new system is working well so far.

“Really excited to see how it plays out here as we get into a little more volume,” Lewis said. “But so far it’s working as expected, and we keep watching it and refining it as we go — so learning along the way as well.”

Lewis said carpool parking is being directed to the First Time lot, while normal reservations are loading the Main lot first.