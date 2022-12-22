White Pine Canyon residents safe following chimney fire

Around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Park City Fire District responded to a White Pine Canyon home that had flames coming out of the chimney and moving towards the roof.

Flames were visible in the chimney when crews arrived, according to the Park City Fire District (PCFD).

Everyone in the home was evacuated safely, PCFD said. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and assessment of the structure was completed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.