Kouri Richins sentenced to life in prison for husband’s murder after emotional hearing

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik handed down Kouri Richins’ sentence May 13, on what would have been Eric Richins’ 44th birthday. He denied her the possibility of parole.

Before sentencing, Kouri Richins’ in-laws and sons spoke emotionally about the grief they have endured since Eric Richins’ death.

Summit County prosecutors had asked Mrazik to deny her any chance of parole at their behest. Multiple people spoke or submitted statements to Mrazik on Kouri Richins’ behalf, advocating for a chance at parole.

Richins herself spoke Wednesday, maintaining her innocence. She addressed her sons, who she says she loves and had been trying to contact in any way she can while awaiting trial in jail.

A Summit County jury convicted Kouri Richins in March for the 2022 murder of her husband for which she’ll now spend life in prison. Wednesday she was also sentenced for attempted aggravated murder, two counts of insurance fraud and forgery.

Summit County has asked for Kouri Richins to pay back $1.4 million in legal defense costs and $1.4 million in life insurance she collected after her husband’s death.

Mrazik will decide on how much, if anything, she’ll need to repay, at a hearing July 31.

Richins will be able to appeal her conviction, and she said that she would. Her attorneys also plan to ask for a new trial.

See complete coverage of the Kouri Richins case here, and a recap of the trial here.

This is a developing story.