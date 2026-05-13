© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Summit School District FY27 budget is ‘going to be close’

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:41 PM MDT
South Summit School District offices are seen in Kamas.
South Summit School District
South Summit School District offices are seen in Kamas.

The South Summit School District has no plans to raise taxes despite facing a tight budget year.

The South Summit School District Board of Education’s first look at initial budget estimates for fiscal year 2027 show a rise in both revenue and expenses.

The Kamas Valley district estimates property tax growth and state funding will bring in about $502,000 in new revenue for the year.

Business Administrator Adam Robinson told board members Monday, expenses projected at more than $670,000 may surpass that.

“This is my first assessment of where I think we're going to come in at,” he said. “It’s going to be close.”

Required employee raises will increase costs by about $270,000. Dental and health insurance costs have also climbed by 3% and 8% respectively.

“It costs us about $200K for the increased cost to our health insurance, and then, you know, $2,500 ish for our dental increase,” Robinson said.

To save money, Robinson said a full-time and part-time position at Silver Summit Academy is being eliminated, saving about $164,000. Building maintenance budget reductions will save another $421,000 and a retiring administrator won’t be replaced, saving about $184,000.

Superintendent Greg Maughan said the administrator is one of 11 employees retiring this year, many of whom spent decades with the district. Ten of those positions have already been refilled.

“Some of the people I've talked to … they're hitting that age of retirement and they have the years and they're wanting to enjoy life while they are feeling young and spry still,” he said on KPCW’s “Local New Hour” May 12

The preliminary revenue-to-cost comparison comes out to around $602,000 for now. Robinson is also looking for additional cost savings, including postponing the construction of new tennis courts, which would preserve $1.3 million.

With those money-saving measures, the district doesn’t plan to increase taxes.

More concrete numbers will be presented to the board at their next meeting June 8. A budget hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Tags
Summit County South Summit School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller