Park City Council to hear from Senate President at Thursday meeting

The Silly Market is requesting a one-year extension of its five-year contract, which expired last year. However, the event only used four of its five years in that agreement, due to the pandemic shutting it down in 2020.

The one-year extension does include some changes. The market would only be held for 11 days rather than 14. It would also only take place on lower Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The council could vote on the extension Thursday. A separate meeting to discuss a long-term agreement, which typically spans three to five years, is expected to happen this spring.

Additionally, the council will review a long-awaited parking study for an area around Thaynes Canyon Drive. The street is often used for overflow parking for local businesses including Hotel Park City, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, and the municipal golf course. White Pine Touring uses the golf course as its Nordic Center in the winter.

The council previously approved temporary parking plans at the golf course for both winter and summer, but Mayor Nann Worel has made clear she wants to find a long-term solution for the area, which abuts a residential neighborhood.

The study proposes several paths the city could take, including adding underground parking or pedestrian improvements to the road, or boosting incentive programs for carpooling.

The council will also discuss the city’s platform ahead of the Legislative session, which begins January 17 and runs through March 3.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the city likes to have a proactive strategy, as Utah has one of the shortest lawmaking sessions in the country.

“I think with the growth and development happening in Utah, and with the pace of the economy, we do anticipate that there will be further efforts to curtail local government authority," Dias.

"There are some new means and methods where the Legislature is purporting to try to provide some relief for the housing crunch in our state, but really doing so in a way that they’re trying to make it easier to develop, not necessarily make sure what’s developed is affordable or housing affordability within it.”

The council is scheduled to hear a presentation from Utah Senate President Stuart Adams during a work session.

The meeting Thursday begins at 3:45 p.m. in council chambers at the Marsac Building. A link to attend virtually and the agenda can be found here.