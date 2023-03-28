Park City to host bike and pedestrian open house Wednesday

City transportation planners are holding an open house Wednesday evening at the Park City Museum Education Center in Prospector to hear ideas about how biking and walking infrastructure can be improved.

Senior transportation planner Alex Roy said they aren’t looking for input on any proposed projects, but rather general likes or dislikes related to the active transportation network in Park City.

Roy said one of the main sticking points they’ve heard from residents so far has been managing e-bikes.

“We’ve also heard about more on-street connections to the pathways,” Roy said.

“I think historically we’ve done a really good job establishing the multi-use paths that are around the community. But we have heard some comments about - how do I get to these pathways? Wayfinding or on-street facilities leading to them I think are two of the major ideas. Bike lanes, or sharrows, or just signage.”

Along with the open house Wednesday, which will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the city will host a talk specifically focused on the Park City Heights neighborhood on April 6. That’s at the same time as Wednesday’s event at the Park City Heights Clubhouse.

Roy said they plan to present all feedback to the city council in May, which will be followed by the council’s decision on a biking and pedestrian plan in late summer or early fall.

People who can’t make it to the in-person events can submit feedback on the project website.

Additionally, the city is looking for survey takers to help the League of American Bicyclists judge Park City’s recent renewal application to be recognized as a gold-level bike-friendly community. Park City is the only place in Utah to receive that honor so far.