Park City

Shoulder season bus schedule, parking rates take effect

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
Park City's Old Town Transit Center.
Parker Malatesta
Springtime means changes in bus routes and parking rates in Old Town.

Beginning Sunday, April 16, the 3 Blue and 50 Teal bus routes will shut down. The Blue runs through Park Meadows and Thaynes Canyon to Old Town and Deer Valley. The Teal connects Prospector and Deer Valley.

Other changes include the 1 Red, 2 Green, and 5 Yellow buses all moving to a 30-minute frequency.

The 6 Silver bus that services Park City Heights and the Richardson Flat park and ride will run every 40 minutes, compared to every 20 minutes during peak season. The Silver was launched for the first time this winter, and has been extended into the summer due to strong ridership.

The 4 Orange that travels to Silver Lake will continue operating in the spring for the first time. The Main Street trolley will not start its daily route until 10:50 a.m., which is three hours later compared to the winter.

Additionally, the free microtransit ride-hailing service in Park City ends April 16.

On the same day, parking rates in Old Town will move to off-peak season rates.

That means the China Bridge parking lot is free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., it will be $1 per hour.

From noon to 5 p.m., parking is also free on Swede Alley and Bob Wells Plaza in front of City Hall. After 5 p.m. it’s also $1 per hour.

Rates for street parking on Main Street and the lot next to Wasatch Brew Pub, which both have a three-hour maximum time limit, are also set to decrease, from $5 to $2 per hour.

Full details:

Bus route changes
Parking rates

