Celebrate Earth Day with Recycle Utah

Mix, mingle and raise money for programs dedicated to protecting Mother Earth.

Tickets are on sale for Recycle Utah’s Earth Day event which takes place Saturday, April 22 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wasatch Brew Pub.

Early bird tickets are $40 and after April 18, increase to $50. Advance tickets are required. Tickets include entrance into the event as well as two drink coupons and appetizers.

There’s also a silent auction where people can bid on items like workout packages, locally-made pottery, and rounds of golf.

But you don’t need to attend the event to bid. Recycle Utah's Executive Director Carolyn Wawra says the auction is already live online.

“If you see something on the auction that you're excited about and you want to buy it now there's that option that you can guarantee it's yours and it doesn't even go to Earth Day event,” said Wawra.

Money raised through the event goes towards Recycle Utah’s education programs in local schools.

“Many people know Mary Closser,” said Wawra. “She reaches about over 5,000 elementary students every year. If you have a kid in the schools, it's very likely Mary's come to your classes and met the kids and taught them about different things. You know, kindergarteners might learn something more of where does paper come from? Paper comes from trees and, you know, eighth graders might learn something as in-depth as climate change.”

A link to buy tickets to Recycle Utah’s Earth Day event can be found here.