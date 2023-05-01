© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Landslide reported in Old Town Park City Saturday, no injuries

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT
Landslide - empty lot on Rothwell Road.
Renai Bodley Miller
/
An empty lot on Rothwell Road.

A landslide was reported in the Old Town neighborhood of Park City Saturday afternoon.

The landslide occurred in the area between Rothwell Road and Marriott Mountainside, near Park City Mountain resort boundaries. No injuries were reported.

Rothwell Road is off of Lowell Ave. to the new Kings Crown development.

Park City Municipal spokesperson Clayton Scrivner said affected property owners have been contacted, and the city is working with geotechnical engineering professionals to make sure any repairs are conducted properly and safely.

Scrivner added that the city will continue to monitor the situation and work proactively with everyone involved.

No evidence of a landslide could be seen from either Lowell Avenue or Rothwell Road Monday afternoon.

