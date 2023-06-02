Park City Councilmember Max Doilney not running for reelection

Doilney was elected in 2021. On the KPCW Local News Hour Friday morning, he announced he would not seek a second four-year term on the city council.

“I’m not going to run for city council for a second term,” Doilney said. “I have a whole litany of reasons for that, but the primary one is — it’s the age old one — which is my kids are a particular age right now. We just got done taking a trip over to Europe, and it was really cool to see them light up in that environment. And I think I need a little bit more time with them.”

Doilney lives in Prospector and owns the Corner Store at the base of Park City Mountain.

“The reality is, I really love this job," he said. "I’ve really loved serving in Park City, and it’s entirely likely that I’ll run for… an elected office here again. But I am going to take a break right now and focus on family and… I need to build up that bank account a little bit too, because city council is not a part-time job.”

There are three open seats on the city council up for election this fall. Doilney's step away from local politics ensures there will be at least one newcomer on the council next year.

Incumbent Ryan Dickey, who was appointed to the council after Nann Worel was elected mayor, has said he plans to run for re-election.

Incumbent Becca Gerber has not announced a decision on whether she’ll pursue a third term on the council.