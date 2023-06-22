Main Street changes for Savor the Summit Saturday

Dozens of banquet tables and chairs will begin lining the length of Main Street Saturday morning as preparations are made to host Park City’s biggest dinner party.

While dinner prices hover around $200 per person for a seat at the table, there’s still plenty of fun for those who may choose to eat at home. For those 21 and older, three bands are set to play at the Spirit Garden set up on Heber Avenue between Park Avenue and Main Street starting at 5 p.m. No ticket is necessary and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Some restaurants still have seats available.

Park City Special Events Director Jenny Diersen says Main Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

“We take the entire east side of Main Street, that's the side on the post office side,” Diersen said. “That is done in order to facilitate deliveries for the restaurants. They take the parking spots for their tables and chairs and things like that. At 1 o'clock there is a hard closure for the entirety of Main Street, that's from the top of Main Street all the way down to Ninth Street. And that will remain in place until estimated around midnight.”

There will be special event parking rates for the China Bridge garage, if you can find a space.

“We saw last year that parking, I think, was completely full starting at noon,” she said. “So, the rates are going to be $8 an hour, with a max of $35, from noon until 10 p.m.”

She said the most convenient option is to park at Deer Valley Resort and ride free transit to Main Street. Transit will also be running from Richardson Flat and the high school parking lots.

Main Street employees with permits can park at the Flagpole, Gateway or North Marsac lots.

Park Silly Sunday Market returns to lower Main Street Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be the last Sunday market until July 9.

Friday, June 30, the Deer Valley Music Festival begins its summer season with the popular Patriotic Pops concert featuring the Utah Symphony.

Diersen says for any concert with more than 3,500 people, transit will be given priority. Cars will exit the parking lot in a one-way, clockwise direction. Buses will travel down the east side of the loop in a counter-clockwise direction. Police officers will direct traffic at the Y-intersection.