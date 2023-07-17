EpicPromise $250,000 grant supports Park City preschool access

Park City Mountain and EpicPromise announced a $250,000 commitment to the Park City Education Foundation to support preschool across the Park City School District last week.

The Park City Education Foundation is in the process of raising a $4 million preschool endowment.

In a prepared statement, Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh said, “affordable, comprehensive, high-quality preschool is a critical need in our local community.”

She added the resort is proud to support the town’s youngest community members and help build a strong foundation for their future through the education foundation.

Park City Mountain through Vail Resorts EpicPromise has been supporting preschool in Park City since 2014.

Park City schools can accommodate 200 preschoolers across the district. With support from the education foundation endowment and a 2021 school district bond to build additional educational space, an additional 400 preschool students will soon be able to enroll and take advantage of the school district’s early learning offerings.

Abby McNulty, the outgoing president and CEO of the education foundation, said early childhood education is crucial for the success of all students and “plays a critical role in the health of entire families and communities."

She said access to affordable, quality preschool has been shown to increase high school graduation rates, years of college completed and lifetime earned income.

The education foundation says it has made a commitment to fund subsidized preschool tuition in perpetuity, ensuring it is affordable and accessible for every Park City family, now and in the future.

KPCW is also an EpicPromise grant recipient, receiving $7,500 in cash and an in-kind contribution of $35,000 this year.