Truck rolls on Marsac Avenue, no one injured

The Park City Fire District responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck’s brakes went out coming down Marsac Avenue, and the truck rolled near Hillside Avenue.

The fire district said no one was injured.

Park City Municipal crews moved the truck with a skid steer so it could be towed.

mandersen67 / Park City Fire District

Traffic was diverted to nearby Prospect Avenue during the cleanup.

There is a mandatory brake check area across from the Ontario Mine for trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds coming down Marsac Avenue.