Three wilderness first aid courses coming to Park City

Registration is now open for wilderness first aid courses in Park City in September. A two-day certification course is also planned for October.

Park City Recreation will offer the training through Traverse Beyond, a company that provides basic lessons and SOLO Wilderness First Aid certification.

Owner and instructor Courtney Lewallen said the courses will offer preparedness skills for anyone who spends time in the mountains.

“When things don't go according to plan in the woods, and there might be an injury or there are certain environmental factors that come into play,” she said, “wilderness first aid teaches an individual how to come on scene and assess the scene and maybe help a patient out. Or, if they are the patient themselves, how to manage a situation, such as any kind of heat stroke, hypothermia, a broken leg, a sprain or strain something along those lines.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the training will focus on injuries common for mountain bikers. On Sept. 25, the course is more general, for “hikers and wilderness adventurers.”

“In Park City and surrounding areas, everybody loves to get outside and mountain bike and hike and do all these amazing things,” she said. “When you can get outside and be safe yourself, but also be able to maybe help somebody else that may have been having not a great day, then, you know, the more power to you.”

A two-day SOLO Wilderness First Aid certification course is planned for October. Dates are not yet confirmed.

Registration for either September course is $35 and scholarships are available.