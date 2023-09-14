Utah Olympic bid gains full support of US Olympic and Paralympic Committee

With the endorsement, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games President and CEO Fraser Bullock said they are now fully prepared to enter targeted dialogue with the IOC. Targeted dialogue is a process defined by the IOC with the purpose of exploring a country’s proposal to host the Olympics and preparing it for an election.

That process typically takes about a year and USOPC Chair Gene Sykes said they’re unsure when that’ll begin.

“We don’t know when that will happen precisely, or the exact process for when a host decision will be made, but our hope is that the work of the Utah team and their incredibly detailed and thoughtful plan with great public support will be rewarded by the IOC in short order,” Sykes said during a media briefing Thursday.

Sykes said they remain open to an Olympics in 2030 or 2034.

“2034 is the optimal time for the United States to host a Winter Games, and so that is what we’ve suggested to the IOC is definitely our preference,” he said. “We’re in a position to work with them on 2030 if they need us, but they’re also working very hard to develop an alternative bid for 2030 from a very credible host.”

Organizers of Utah’s Olympic bid have previously said they prefer 2034, due to limited sponsorship money, given the proximity to the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Sweden, France, and Switzerland have each expressed interest in hosting a Games in 2030 or later. The IOC is aiming to make a decision on the 2030 Games alongside the Paris Olympics next year, according to GamesBids.com .

Bullock called the USOPC’s endorsement a “significant milestone.”

“We have a fantastic bid to offer the Olympic and Paralympic committees,” Bullock said. “We have incredible venues all in place. We have 100% of the government guarantees all completed at the federal, state, and local levels. I will note that we just completed all of our 10 federal guarantees about two weeks ago. This was another big milestone for us.”

Bullock also commented Thursday on the U.S. Biathlon Association’s decision to relocate its headquarters from Maine to Midway, saying it further solidifies Utah as the “state of sport.”

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton said last month that commitments from private venues for a future Games are nearly complete. Tom Kelly, spokesperson for Utah’s Olympic committee, said there were no updates on venue use agreements at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley as of Sept. 14.