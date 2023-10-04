Park City Council to review Bonanza Flat management

According to city analysis of anonymized cell phone data, nearly 250,000 people visited Bonanza Flat between July and mid-September.

That was a slight decrease from last year, which Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters attributed to months-long construction on Marsac Avenue.

Still it’s clear some areas like Bloods Lake are at capacity, Deters said. The city banned parking along the “Y” intersection of Guardsman Pass Road and Pine Canyon Drive this summer, due to overuse.

Deters said they’ve stepped up enforcement there in recent weeks during peak leaf peeping season, which he called Bonanza Flat’s “Sundance.”

“I think Sunday gave four to eight tickets,” he said. “The weekend before we gave 40 to 50 tickets, so it fluctuates.”

Deters plans to ask the council Thursday how they should manage the ‘Church of Dirt,’ which has increasingly grown in popularity.

Park City bought Bonanza Flat in 2017 for $38 million. In 2020, a conservation easement for the property was adopted and a management plan was established.

The update Thursday provides an opportunity for the city council to give direction on how best to manage the property.

Similar to last year’s data, the majority of users tracked by the city stay in the area for less than 30 minutes. Deters said that represents scenic driving.

Other items on the council agenda include a contract renewal extension request for the Sundance Film Festival, and a review of the city’s wildfire mitigation program.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.