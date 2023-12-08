Park City Transit switches to Winter Service with expanded routes

Two new express routes, 7 Gray and 8 Brown, will take riders from the Richardson Flat park and ride directly to Park City Mountain Village and Deer Valley Resort every 20 minutes.

The 2 Green and 3 Blue will feature more direct routes to the resorts every 20 minutes as well.

And the 6 Silver will only run at night now because of the new 7 Grey and 8 Brown routes.

The 50 Teal and city-wide winter routes will provide direct service from Prospector to Deer Valley and late-night service, respectively.

And, a city-wide microtransit service is available for free rides from 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m daily.

The Winter Service Schedule will be in effect through March 30.