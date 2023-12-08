© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Transit switches to Winter Service with expanded routes

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM MST
An open house on next winter's transit plans will be held August 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Park City Library
Park City Municipal Corp.
Two new routes will have direct service to Park City Mountain Village and Deer Valley Resort.

Park City Transit will switch to its Winter Service Schedule Sunday, Dec. 10.

Two new express routes, 7 Gray and 8 Brown, will take riders from the Richardson Flat park and ride directly to Park City Mountain Village and Deer Valley Resort every 20 minutes.

The 2 Green and 3 Blue will feature more direct routes to the resorts every 20 minutes as well.

And the 6 Silver will only run at night now because of the new 7 Grey and 8 Brown routes.

The 50 Teal and city-wide winter routes will provide direct service from Prospector to Deer Valley and late-night service, respectively.

And, a city-wide microtransit service is available for free rides from 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m daily.

The Winter Service Schedule will be in effect through March 30.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver