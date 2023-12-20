Man found dead at Park City Racquet Club condos, cause of death under investigation
Residents of the Park City Racquet Club Village were startled to find a man unresponsive in the middle of the road Dec. 16.
The Park City Police Department says first responders were called to the condos in the Park Meadows neighborhood near Racquet Club Drive around noon.
Their emergency crews found a man unresponsive and were not able to revive him.
PCPD spokesperson Jay Randall says the medical examiner hasn’t yet determined his cause of death, but police say a medical emergency could be the culprit.
Witnesses say the man appeared to be middle-aged, wearing casual clothing and a baseball cap, as if out for a walk.
His identity has not been released.