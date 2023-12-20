© 2023 KPCW

Man found dead at Park City Racquet Club condos, cause of death under investigation

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST
Park City Racquet Club Village (above) residents found a man unresponsive in the street Dec. 16, around noon.
Residents of the Park City Racquet Club Village were startled to find a man unresponsive in the middle of the road Dec. 16.

The Park City Police Department says first responders were called to the condos in the Park Meadows neighborhood near Racquet Club Drive around noon.

Their emergency crews found a man unresponsive and were not able to revive him.

PCPD spokesperson Jay Randall says the medical examiner hasn’t yet determined his cause of death, but police say a medical emergency could be the culprit.

Witnesses say the man appeared to be middle-aged, wearing casual clothing and a baseball cap, as if out for a walk.

His identity has not been released.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
