DeBoer road rage case set for 2027 trial

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 21, 2026 at 2:44 PM MST
Greg DeBoer appeared in court April 23, 2025.
Clayton Steward
/
The Park Record / pool
Greg DeBoer appeared in court April 23, 2025.

The trial in a high-profile Wasatch County road rage shooting case will happen a year from now.

Greg Kyle DeBoer was charged in December 2024 with felony obstruction of justice.

He told investigators he shot Hideout resident Patrick Hayes three months prior in a road rage altercation near Jordanelle State Park, then buried the gun.

DeBoer was not charged with the shooting itself. Wasatch County prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to prove he had not acted in self-defense.

For over a year, the case has been working its way through the court system. At a pretrial conference Wednesday in 4th District Court, Judge Jennifer Mabey scheduled a three-day trial for January 2027.

In the meantime, attorneys are still working to determine whether the case can be resolved without a jury. They will check in with Mabey in June to confirm whether the trial is needed or whether a different resolution can be reached.

The trial, if it happens, is set for Jan. 11-13, 2027.
Wasatch County Hideout
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
