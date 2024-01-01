Holiday visitors revel in Park City’s charm amid dry spell

Alex Jodzio of Florida comes to Park City every winter after Christmas to get some turns in.

“Last year we were here and got just about a foot every day, which made a fantastic skiing experience,” Jodzio said. “But walking around the city and everything made it a little difficult... because everything was covered in snow banks. This year, we still had some good skiing, but it’s provided to be a little bit warmer than we would have thought or hoped coming from South Florida.”

Jodzio said she’s still having a great time.

“It definitely does not change the ambience or the feel of the city, which is just friendly and welcoming and kind of makes your holiday,” she said.

Jodzio said she prefers Park City to other ski towns because of its calmer, hometown vibe.

Australian Lacklan Blackhall just started a month-long trip in the U.S. and was on Main Street Monday after skiing Park City Mountain.

“We came for the 12 meters of snow a year,” Blackhall said laughing. “Heard it was an awesome resort, and it’s lived up to expectations. It is a critical resort. Cool town. I had an awesome New Year’s last night.”

His group plans to visit the national parks in Wyoming and then ski their way to Denver.

Fellow traveler Alex Bowden came to Park City for the first time this holiday season. She enjoyed Main Street’s Hallmark movie-like feel.

“I am from Texas, so any snow is great snow,” Bowden said. “I went skiing for the first time yesterday, and it was beautiful. I wish I was a better skier. So I let the rest of the family go skiing today and I held back, because I was like, ‘I’m not trying to hold back anyone today, y'all have fun, and I’m going to go shopping.”

Visitors to Park City later this week may be in luck. The National Weather Service is forecasting a light snowstorm in the area beginning Wednesday.