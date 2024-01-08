Park City Education Foundation expands early childhood offerings

Park City School District’s preschool will expand its hours and number of seats for 4-year-olds in fall 2024.

The foundation’s Vice President of Advancement, Jen Billow, said 70 new spots will be available between the Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementary schools.

“That’s 70 more families that will have an affordable place for their 4-year-old to go to school,” she said.

The foundation covers tuition costs on a sliding scale, depending on family income.

Until now, the preschool has been limited to a total of 160 seats for 3- and 4-year-olds. Now, finishing construction of new buildings at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin makes space for a bigger program.

The preschool will now run all day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

“Preschool will be expanded to the same schedule as kindergarten,” Billow said. “So this is an incredible offering for working parents.”

After-school care will also expand to include preschool children as well as kindergartners. It runs from 3-6 p.m. each day.

For now, 3-year-old preschool will remain its current size.

Having sufficient childcare is a perennial challenge across Utah: Just over half of Summit County families have their childcare needs met.