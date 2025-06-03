Park City preservation board considers revised Centennial House plans

The property at 176 Main Street was built around the beginning of the 20th century and has been known as the Centennial House and the Durkin Boarding House.

The home was an important source of housing in Park City’s mining era and early skiing days, according to the Park City Museum .

Parker Malatesta / KPCW The property today.

On Wednesday the Historic Preservation Board will consider approving a proposal to deconstruct and rebuild the home using as many historic materials as possible, according to a staff report .

The architect leading the project has made revisions to reflect the home’s design in the early 1900s, which board members previously requested .

The board also asked if the structure could be lifted, but the staff report indicates an engineer has determined that is unfeasible.

The designated historic site has been vacant for some time and most recently underwent renovations in the 1970s and ‘80s.

The property was condemned and is considered uninhabitable, according to documents submitted with the application.

A report on the physical condition of the home lists issues including black mold, animal carcasses inside the building and “alarming signs of structural distress.”

On Wednesday the Historic Preservation Board will hold a public hearing and consider approving the reconstruction plan.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

