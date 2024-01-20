Nonprofit to host fundraiser in Park City supporting future indigenous events

Cultural Fire Events is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Flanagan’s on Main Street in Park City. Partnership Coordinator Mēlani Glassman said it will support indigenous events throughout Utah.

“All funds are going directly to supporting our efforts in bringing more and more native representation to these regions and supporting indigenous communities and youth empowerment," she said. "It’s going to be a very exciting, colorful musical night.”

The fundraiser includes a buffet, cash bar and a silent auction. The silent auction features items from nearby indigenous communities, including handcrafted native jewelry, rugs, paintings, photography and more.

The event will also host live performances from six different native dancers. Glassman said each dancer will be adorned in regalia and showcase different styles of native dance, including the jingle dress dance, fancy dance, grass special and traditional dance.

Glassman hopes the fundraiser and upcoming powwows the organization is hosting will encourage dialogue between native and non-native communities.

“In bringing these bigger events that anyone can come to, we not only spread the awareness of the indigenous culture that is thriving here, but also encourage the Native youth to connect to their roots and to keep the traditions alive,” Glassman said.

Cultural Fire Events will host a powwow in Heber on June 1 and 2.