Summit County residents wanted to help shape next decade of development

The county is convening two advisory committees: one for the Snyderville Basin and one for eastern Summit County.

They’ll be in charge of revising each area’s general plans, after the “Our Summit” visioning process concluded earlier this year.

The countywide visioning effort involved open houses, surveys and other forms of outreach to identify what residents want the future to look like.

The new committees will use those insights to revise the two general plans elected officials reference when making decisions on future development.

Community Development Director Pat Putt said the county wants more input from locals before making changes to the plans.

“In the near future, I think all residents in Summit County are going to be seeing some outreach, some community surveying and additional public meetings and discussions,” Putt said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

Committee members should expect to meet six to 10 times between May 2024 and September 2025.

No planning experience is required. The last day to apply is Wednesday, May 8. Click here for more information.