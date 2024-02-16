© 2024 KPCW

Treasure Mountain Junior High School soil removal project continues next week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 16, 2024 at 3:35 PM MST
Treasure Mountain Junior High soil piles during the first phase of removal.
Kristine Weller
Crews cover the larger soil pile behind Treasure Mountain Junior High with uncontaminated dirt. The removal process of the soil piles began Dec. 17, 2023 during the district's winter break.

The Park City School District will continue its contaminated soil removal project at Treasure Mountain Junior High Monday, Feb. 19 during the February break.

During the removal process, access to school grounds is prohibited.

That includes access to the parking lot.

The soils will be removed during daylight hours Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23.

This is the second of three removal periods the school has planned for the project.

If more time is needed to remove the contaminated soils, the district can continue the process during the spring break in April.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
