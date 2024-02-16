Treasure Mountain Junior High School soil removal project continues next week
The Park City School District will continue its contaminated soil removal project at Treasure Mountain Junior High Monday, Feb. 19 during the February break.
During the removal process, access to school grounds is prohibited.
That includes access to the parking lot.
The soils will be removed during daylight hours Monday, Feb. 19 through Friday, Feb. 23.
This is the second of three removal periods the school has planned for the project.
If more time is needed to remove the contaminated soils, the district can continue the process during the spring break in April.