Soil piles at Treasure Mountain Junior High scheduled for removal

The soil piles at Treasure Mountain will be removed from Dec. 17, 2023, to Dec. 29, 2023, during the district's winter break.

The Park City School District said the school grounds will be closed to everyone except removal crews. That includes the parking lot.

The district also said the closure is for public safety and to make sure the removal is as efficient as possible.

The soil is considered contaminated as it contains heightened levels of lead and arsenic. But officials said it is only dangerous if eaten.

The removal of the soil piles is long-awaited.

Mike Tanner is the chief operations officer for the Park City School District. He said the larger of the piles was moved behind the school in the spring of 2017 and the smaller pile was moved in the spring of 2022. They were stored there to facilitate construction projects at McPolin Elementary. Tanner said the soil was moved with the Department of Environmental Quality’s knowledge.

Concerns started in December of 2022 when the district received two letters from the DEQ. One stated the piles' placement violated city code, and Tanner noted part of the problem is the McPolin construction site is split between the DEQ and Park City Municipal’s jurisdictions. The other letter explained Utah environmental code requires special permission to store soil piles longer than 90 days.

In October 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency sent word that it required the Park City School District to submit a “Materials Management Plan” or face enforcement measures.

Tanner said the plan is under review, but the process began in August 2023. It has “specific instructions for the removal process and requirements for the qualifications of the removal vendors and project managers.” It also contains instructions for inspections during the removal process.

Tanner said the DEQ is expected to formally sign off on the plan this week. The estimated cost to remove the soil piles is $1.5 million to $2 million.