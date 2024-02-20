© 2024 KPCW

Firefighters respond to early morning fire in historic Old Town Park City

Published February 20, 2024 at 7:15 AM MST
Firefighters respond to a fire at a house on the 1100 block of Park Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, 2024.
It was an early morning for Park City firefighters.

They responded to a call at the 1100 block of Park Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. A nearby resident told KPCW there were at least two fire trucks and several police units on the scene in front of a house. The witness said there was "lots of smoke."

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens said the fire was contained to a barbecue. No one was displaced from the home and there were no injuries. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

A day before the fire, Owens was on KPCW's Local News Hour reporting on likely winter fire hazards for homes.

PCFD Fire Marshal Mike Owens says the fire was contained to a barbecue.
