Two Park City athletes earn NorAm titles

On the aerials side, Tasia Tanner secured her title as NorAm women’s champion with two third place finishes in Lake Placid.

Park City’s Megan Smallhouse claimed third place overall.

The U.S. Women’s Freestyle team continued to dominate on the moguls side with Park City’s Kasey Hogg claiming the overall title for the women.

That is an improvement on her second place position in all three classifications last year.

Hogg’s teammate Kylie Kariotis finished third.

Tanner and Hogg have secured their spots for the upcoming World Cup Finals and next season’s World Cup tour, a level up from the NorAm tour.

The finals are in Switzerland March 21-23.