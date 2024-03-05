© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two Park City athletes earn NorAm titles

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 5, 2024 at 4:09 PM MST
The 2024 U.S. Aerials Team competed in Lake Placid for the first time in five years.
U.S. Ski Team
The 2024 U.S. Aerials Team competed in Lake Placid for the first time in five years.

The International Ski Federation Freestyle North American Cup tour wrapped up with two Park City athletes on top.

On the aerials side, Tasia Tanner secured her title as NorAm women’s champion with two third place finishes in Lake Placid.

Park City’s Megan Smallhouse claimed third place overall.

The U.S. Women’s Freestyle team continued to dominate on the moguls side with Park City’s Kasey Hogg claiming the overall title for the women.

That is an improvement on her second place position in all three classifications last year.

Hogg’s teammate Kylie Kariotis finished third.

Tanner and Hogg have secured their spots for the upcoming World Cup Finals and next season’s World Cup tour, a level up from the NorAm tour.

The finals are in Switzerland March 21-23.
Tags
Park City Winter Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver