Local U.S. mogulist finishes second in Kazakhstan
Park City athlete Alli Macuga recorded her personal best at the Kazakhstan World Cup March 8.
Macuga finished second in the individual moguls, just ahead of her teammate Hannah Soar.
Her previous best World Cup finish was third in the dual moguls in France.
Macuga’s podium comes days after her sister, alpine skier Lauren Macuga, beat her personal record in World Cup ski racing, skiing into fifth in Norway.
Alli’s next competition is in Dual Moguls tomorrow.