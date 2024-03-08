© 2024 KPCW

Local U.S. mogulist finishes second in Kazakhstan

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 8, 2024 at 5:01 PM MST
Alli Macuga
Jill Radzinski
/
Alli Macuga
Alli Macuga training for the 2023/24 World Cup season

Park City athlete Alli Macuga recorded her personal best at the Kazakhstan World Cup March 8.

Macuga finished second in the individual moguls, just ahead of her teammate Hannah Soar.

Her previous best World Cup finish was third in the dual moguls in France.

Macuga’s podium comes days after her sister, alpine skier Lauren Macuga, beat her personal record in World Cup ski racing, skiing into fifth in Norway.

Alli’s next competition is in Dual Moguls tomorrow.
