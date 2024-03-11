© 2024 KPCW

Sundance feature ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ wins Oscar for Best Documentary

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:31 PM MDT
A still from "20 Days in Mariupol" where photographer Evgeniy Maloletka picks his way through the aftermath of a Russian attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.
mstyslav chernov
/
Mstyslav Chernov
Photographer Evgeniy Maloletka picks his way through the aftermath of a Russian attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022.

The documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” premiered in Park City and has now won the Academy Award for Best Documentary at the Oscars.

“20 Days in Mariupol” premiered at the Egyptian Theatre and won an audience award at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The documentary follows video journalist Mstyslav Chernov in his native Ukraine during the initial days of Russia’s invasion in Feb. 2022.

The film contains harrowing footage, including images of dying children, mass graves and the bombing of a maternity hospital.

After winning the Oscar for Best Documentary Sunday night, Chernov called for Russia to cease aggression in Ukraine.

“Probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say, ‘I wish I never made this film,’” Chernov said. “I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities.”

The crew who made "20 Days in Mariupol" talks to the audience at the film's premier at the Egyptian Theatre.
Parker Malatesta
The crew who made "20 Days in Mariupol" talks to the audience at the film's premier at the Egyptian Theatre.

During the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Chernov talked with KPCW about the documentary and a local Ukrainian couple he connected with.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in late February that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

A joint production of the Associated Press and PBS, “20 Days in Mariupol” is free to watch online.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta