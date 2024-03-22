More snow on the horizon for the Wasatch Back

Skiers and riders could be in for a couple springtime powder days as a strong cold front will roll into the Wasatch Back Friday night, bringing snow with it. ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said if you have a chance to get outside today, take it.

“It will likely start off with rain showers in Park City but as the cold front works its way through and as we keep the moisture in place, there will be that changeover. Especially as we move into Saturday night expecting mainly snow showers by Saturday night.”

Geboy says the chance of snow showers are expected to stay through next week.

Open Snow reports Park City and Deer Valley are expected to get up to 10 inches by Tuesday, and half a foot of snow Thursday.