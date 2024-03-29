Deer Valley, Park City move to dismiss lawsuit challenging Snow Park development

Five HOAs sued Park City Municipal in January over the city council’s decision to vacate the public right-of-way near the Deer Valley base for the resort’s Snow Park Village development.

Deer Valley petitioned to intervene and became part of that lawsuit in early March. On Friday [Web: March 29], the resort filed a motion aimed at ending the lawsuit altogether.

Lawyers for Deer Valley argue the HOAs don’t have standing to challenge the city council, in part because they don’t own property adjacent to the land in question.

They also say the court doesn’t have jurisdiction because the neighbors didn’t file an appeal with the city’s planning department.

Park City code outlines that land use decisions can be appealed within 10 calendar days of final action, which in this case occurred during the city council’s vote Dec. 14.

Park City Municipal joined Deer Valley’s response filed Friday afternoon.

The resort said it will move forward with plans to develop the Snow Park base despite the legal challenge.