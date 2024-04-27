Annual Park City High School Bike Swap headed for record-breaking sales

Each year, the Park City High School mountain bike team hosts a bike swap so people can sell their old bikes and biking gear. Locals sign up, drop off their bikes, and the mountain bike team takes over the sales. The team keeps 20% of the sales revenue to support its program.

Head Coach Pete Stoughton said more than 850 items were donated to this year’s swap and was close to beating its sales record by noon on Saturday.

“We've made over $100,000 in four hours. So it's been great,” he said. “The most we’ve ever sold is $125,000.”

Stoughton said the team has gained a lot of new members, growing from 80 riders in 2020 to over 250 this year. The money the team collects from the swap helps support all riders and pays for program costs and competitions.

Huxley Dosher and Jaron Ginn have been on the team for three years. Dosher said the team does more than just mountain bike, they also build and fix trails and are part of their own community.

“That's one of my favorite parts about being on a team like this," he said. "There's just a really big and very cohesive community.”

Ginn said his favorite part of being on the team is the coaches and teammates.

“It's just fun to go ride with a bunch of people and make friends and have fun," he said. "It's just a really low-pressure environment too.”

The bike swap is open again Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All bikes not sold or collected will be donated to the Bicycle Collective.

The Park City High School Mountain Bike Team is a co-ed mountain bike race team comprised of 7th to 12th-grade student-athletes. The team is part of the Utah High School Cycling League which holds racing events across Utah. Mountain bike racing season starts June 1.