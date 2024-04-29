© 2024 KPCW

Intermountain Health Park City Hospital to host speaker series

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:45 PM MDT
The first of three free events in Intermountain Park City Hospital’s speaker series is Tuesday, April 30.

The series focuses on providing female athletes ages 12-18 and their parents with tools to help them thrive in all athletics.

Dr. Carrie Jaworski, a sports performance physician, is leading the series and will be the first speaker. She will discuss staying balanced as a young female athlete.

“We really want to focus on achievable things that you can do as a young female athlete in terms of recovery and sleep and avoiding overtraining.”

The second event is Tuesday, May 14, with sports dietitian Alexandra Krause and the third is June 11 with athletic trainer Robyn Hase and physical therapy manager Marlene Hatch.

All three classes are at the hospital’s Blair Education Center at 6 p.m.
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
