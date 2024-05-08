© 2024 KPCW

Utah’s most endangered sites includes two Park City locations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:44 PM MDT
Silver King Mill at the base of Park City Mountain's Bonanza lift is listed as one of the 2024 endangered sites.
Dalton Gackle
/
Preservation Utah
A few Park City and Summit County historic sites have made Preserve Utah’s 2024 Most Endangered list.

The compilation of historic sites in danger of demolition or collapse include two of Park City’s historical ski-era A-frame homes.

According to the list, Park City has lost over 70 structures built from 1963 through 1975 in the last twenty years and now only two true A-frames remain.

One of the last standing A-frame houses in Park City is located on Park Avenue.
Dalton Gackle
/
Preservation Utah
Preservation Utah Executive Director Brandy Strand explains why these buildings are so crucial to the town.

“The ski-era in Park City was instrumental in establishing Park City as having the greatest snow on Earth. Let's be real; Utah has the greatest snow on Earth," she said. "And once we lose these pieces of that history, it is hard to tell the story of how that became established.” 

Park City’s Thaynes and Silver King headframe mining buildings and Silver King Mill are also on the list.

Last winter, the roof on the Thaynes Headframe Building, built in 1939, collapsed due to heavy snowfall.

Skiers exiting the Thaynes Mine chair lift, 1966
Park City Historical Society & Museum, Park City Ski Area Collection
Skiers exiting the Thaynes Mine chair lift, 1966

The buildings played a key role in connecting mining tunnels. And later, from 1965 to 1969, the Thaynes building served as the world’s only underground ski lift.

The Park City Museum’s Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History have been working to save the remaining historic mine structures in Park City, including Thaynes.

Park City resident and co-founder of FOSMMH, Sally Elliott, was awarded Preservation Utah’s Lucybeth Rampton Award this year for her efforts to preserve the town’s heritage.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver