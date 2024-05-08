Utah’s most endangered sites includes two Park City locations

The compilation of historic sites in danger of demolition or collapse include two of Park City’s historical ski-era A-frame homes.

According to the list, Park City has lost over 70 structures built from 1963 through 1975 in the last twenty years and now only two true A-frames remain.

Dalton Gackle / Preservation Utah One of the last standing A-frame houses in Park City is located on Park Avenue.

Preservation Utah Executive Director Brandy Strand explains why these buildings are so crucial to the town.

“The ski-era in Park City was instrumental in establishing Park City as having the greatest snow on Earth. Let's be real; Utah has the greatest snow on Earth," she said. "And once we lose these pieces of that history, it is hard to tell the story of how that became established.”

Park City’s Thaynes and Silver King headframe mining buildings and Silver King Mill are also on the list.

Last winter, the roof on the Thaynes Headframe Building, built in 1939, collapsed due to heavy snowfall.

Park City Historical Society & Museum, Park City Ski Area Collection Skiers exiting the Thaynes Mine chair lift, 1966

The buildings played a key role in connecting mining tunnels. And later, from 1965 to 1969, the Thaynes building served as the world’s only underground ski lift.

The Park City Museum’s Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History have been working to save the remaining historic mine structures in Park City, including Thaynes.

Park City resident and co-founder of FOSMMH, Sally Elliott, was awarded Preservation Utah’s Lucybeth Rampton Award this year for her efforts to preserve the town’s heritage.