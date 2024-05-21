Deer Valley seeks final approval for Park Peak lift

Deer Valley wants to build nine new lifts and add nearly 3,000 acres of skiable terrain by winter 2025-2026.

Eight of those are in Wasatch County and have already been approved.

The final lift is on the Park City Planning Commission’s agenda Wednesday.

The proposed six-pack bubble lift would pick up skiers at the confluence of the Ontario and Trump runs and travel to Park Peak, where Deer Valley plans to build a new lodge and gondola connection. The resort’s application also involves grading over 4 miles of new high elevation beginner trails.

The commission’s vote on the new lift was delayed for weeks after Deer Valley was asked to gather more information about how the project will impact wildlife.

The resort commissioned an expert evaluation, which found that the area does serve as a habitat for some species. The report concluded that the wildlife can coexist with skiers as long as proper measures are taken.

The consultant proposed several conditions of approval that the commission could finalize Wednesday. They include a ban on fencing, nest clearance for all migratory birds, and other wildlife protections.

Public comment submitted to the planning department highlights concerns about increased crowding on the Ontario run and the proposed primary beginner trail, due to a lack of width. Others are worried about harming the natural landscape.

A public hearing is scheduled on Wednesday during the commission’s 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.