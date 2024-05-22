© 2024 KPCW

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History to host fundraiser next week

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 22, 2024 at 11:12 AM MDT
The west side of the hoist house on April 9, 2023.
Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History
The Thaynes Hoist House roof collapsed in April 2023 due to heavy snow.

The nonprofit Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History will feature dueling pianos at its annual fundraiser next week.

The mission of Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History is to preserve and restore the historical mining structures in Park City.

The nonprofit’s current focus is restoring the Silver King and Thaynes mines, both of which have suffered recent damage.

To raise money for the projects, Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History will host its annual fundraiser at the Pendry Hotel May 29.

Titled “Music for the Mines,” the evening will involve dueling pianos featuring local musician Rich Wyman.

“[Wyman] puts on this interactive show, which is including dancing and laughing, but basically how it works is the audience has the ability to bid for songs, and it’s all controlled by Rich,” nonprofit member Betsy Wallace said. “You bid your song, and if you win that bid, he starts to play it… and then through the song, if somebody wants to try to outbid it, they’ll take another bid and start again.”

Table tickets have sold out but individual tickets starting at $200 remain.

More information about the event and Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History can be found here.
