Miners fall to Brighton in 5A boys lacrosse finals

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 26, 2024 at 11:37 AM MDT
Park City High School Boys Lacrosse 2024
Park City High School
Park City High School Boys Lacrosse 2024

The Park City boys lacrosse team faced off against the Brighton Bengals in the 5A finals Friday, May 24.

The Miners were working to defend their 2023 state title against top-ranked Brighton. Park City beat Olympus in the semifinals game to make it to the finals.

The Bengals came out strong in the first quarter, scoring four points to the Miner's one. Park City shut out Brighton in the second quarter but couldn't keep the other team at bay and the Bengals managed six more points in the second half of gameplay.

Park City lost to Brighton in the 5A Boys Lacrosse Championship 10-3.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
