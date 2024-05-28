Miners fall to Brighton in 5A boys lacrosse finals

The Miners were working to defend their 2023 state title against top-ranked Brighton. Park City beat Olympus in the semifinals game to make it to the finals.

The Bengals came out strong in the first quarter, scoring four points to the Miner's one. Park City shut out Brighton in the second quarter but couldn't keep the other team at bay and the Bengals managed six more points in the second half of gameplay.

Park City lost to Brighton in the 5A Boys Lacrosse Championship 10-3.