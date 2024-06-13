Park City Sailing to celebrate ‘Summer Sailstice’

Summer Sailstice is held each year on a weekend close to the Summer Solstice, which is on June 20 this year. According to Summer Sailstice, the celebration was founded in 2001 by John Arndt to unite sailors worldwide for an event celebrating sailing and its positive impact.

Sailstice is scheduled for June 22, but but Park City Sailing Executive Director Scott VerMerris said local mariners will mark the occasion this Saturday, June 15. The event is an open house at the nonprofit’s home marina at Jordanelle Reservoir in Heber. There will be boat demos, sailing rides for all ages, barbecue games and live music.

VerMerris said everyone can benefit from sailing.

“To be learning geometry, mechanics and physics is powerful stuff, and showing people that the mind matters more than brute strength is really valuable for kids,” he said. “Size and gender are irrelevant to success and the lessons that we learn from nature about life being ever dynamic is something that we really want to share with everyone.”

Park City Sailing was founded in 2008 as a racing club, but now offers racing, educational, adaptive and therapeutic sailing programs for people of all ages. VerMeriss said the junior sailing program has upwards of 500 kids ages five to 17 each season. The organization also has a social aspect and VerMeriss said people can use boats for recreation as well.

“To have a thriving sailing program in a ski town is huge and we're really proud of it,” he said.

VerMeriss encourages community members to try out sailing and celebrate at the open house.