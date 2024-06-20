Sundance to review proposals as Utah competes with other states for future festivals

The Sundance Film Festival announced in April it is exploring new host locations after its contract with Park City expires in 2026.

California, Georgia, New Mexico and other states, along with Utah, announced intentions to bid for the festival.

After a review of interested locales, Sundance put Utah on its short list of viable options for the future.

Now, the Utah Host Committee, a group of Utah leaders including Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Park City Mayor Nann Worel formed to present a bid for the festival, must respond to Sundance's request for proposal and share specifics on how it will host successful events for years to come.

Sundance is expected to decide on a festival location for 2027 and beyond by the end of this year or early 2025.