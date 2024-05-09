Sundance chooses Utah as a viable option in 2027 and beyond

The Sundance Film Festival announced in April it is exploring new festival locations after its contract with Park City expires in 2026. California, Georgia, New Mexico and other states then announced intentions to bid for the festival.

Utah leaders including Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Utah Film Commission Director Virgina Pearce and Park City Chamber CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff formed the Utah Sundance Film Festival Host Committee to bid for the festival as well.

Sundance has now reviewed the interested locations and has chosen Utah as one of the viable options for future festivals. So far, the Utah Host Committee has not named a city to host; it’s focused on keeping the festival in the state first. The committee will now respond to a request for proposal, sharing specifics on how it will host successful events for years to come.

Pearce said Utah is “committed to collaboratively re-imagining future festivals, inspiring film enthusiasts, and preserving the festival’s connection to its home state.” Pearce said the festival has contributed to Utah’s culture and economy and Utah will “best assure the Sundance Film Festival's continued growth and long-term success.”

Festival plans must be submitted by June 21.

Sundance is expected to decide on a festival location for 2027 and beyond by the end of this year or early 2025.