Park City approves $98M budget with funds for roads, childcare and recreation

On Thursday the city council unanimously approved the $98.5 million operating budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The city has allocated money for a variety of capital projects, including adding sidewalks to Homestake Road, bus stop enhancements around town, and increasing bike and pedestrian access in Thaynes.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the infrastructure investments are important to keep the town running during busy periods.

“I think that this budget really reflects our commitment to public service, and how do we keep the high level of service that we do for a relatively small town,” Worel said. “We’re 8,500 people, but we swell to 80,000 for example during Sundance. And so we have to have the services to be able to accommodate that and to have that flux. Our residents demand a high level of service, as well they should. And so we want to make sure that our budget reflects that priority.”

City staff, along with the mayor and council, are getting a roughly 2% pay increase.

The new budget also includes $3.5 million to bury transmission lines in Bonanza Park, an area that is slated for future development.

The council also set aside $75,000 to plan for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

With the retirement of a general obligation bond, taxpayers will enjoy a drop in the city’s portion of their tax bills by about $70 for a home valued at $2.3 million.

