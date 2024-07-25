Christian Center of Park City’s Back 2 School Basics needs support

Back 2 School Basics was created to ensure local kids have access to enough clothing and school supplies each year. Each child who signs up receives a $100 gift card to spend at the Outlets Park City, now called Junction Commons Park City. The kids also get to choose a new backpack and school supplies.

Over 1,300 Summit and Wasatch County students have registered for the 2024 school year – about the same number the program served in 2023.

According to center CEO Rob Harter, $100,000 is needed to provide supplies to every child. In a video, Harter said the center welcomes any support locals can give.

“In the past, some people have given $1000 for example, to sponsor 10 kids or you can give more, $2000 and sponsor 20 kids, whatever you feel comfortable with whatever you're able to do,” he said. “We appreciate any and all gifts to just make sure all these students have the opportunity to go shopping for this school year.”

The center also needs donated school supplies. Boxes decorated with Back 2 School Basics flyers have been placed in locations across Park City for anyone to drop off supplies. Locals can also buy supplies from the center’s Amazon wishlist.

Kids will be at Junction Commons on August 6 and 7 to buy supplies. Volunteers are needed to support the event. Here is a link to sign up.