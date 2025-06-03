Staff and students will say goodbye to Treasure Mountain Junior High Wednesday

The Park City School District will host a “sweet farewell” gathering at the junior high Wednesday, June 4, to celebrate the school’s history and the treasured memories made there.

The event begins with a 4 p.m. open house that features a ParkCity Museum display of yearbooks spanning the school’s four decades. Park City Desserts will provide free gelato.

A short program begins at 4:30 p.m with Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and former Treasure Mountain Principal Caleb Fine sharing their memories. They’ll be joined by Treasure’s Co- Principal Isaiah Folau and Community Outreach Coordinator Kiara Cabanillas, both former students.

Spanish language services will also be available at the event.

Treasure Mountain will be decommissioned at the end of the week, marking the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Built in 1982, the school will be torn down in the fall. A new district sports complex with two soccer fields and eight tennis courts will be built in its place.

For the 2025-2026 school year, eighth grade students and staff will move to Ecker Hill Middle School and ninth grade students and staff will attend Park City High School.

