Sunrise Rotary aims to break shot ski record, support nonprofits

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 19, 2024 at 2:17 PM MDT
In a matter of seconds, the work of several months is done.
Leslie Thatcher
Tickets are on sale now for the 8th Annual Park City Shot Ski.

The town will raise a toast at the Oct. 12 event organized by Sunrise Rotary and High West Distillery will give the town a shot at setting another world record.

Last October, Park City set a record with more than 1,360 locals drinking from shot glasses glued to more than 500 pairs of skis.

Breckenridge, Colorado, fired back a few months later with more than 1,370 joining in its shot ski event. The two towns have been engaged in the friendly shot ski rivalry for more than seven years.

In 2023, the event raised more than $50,000 for the rotary club’s grant program which benefits over 30 local nonprofits.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
