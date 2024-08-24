Park City crews contain grass fire threatening home

Park City Fire District Battalion Chief Darren Nelson said firefighters were called to a fast-moving grass fire burning near Silver Creek Road and Westwood Road around 2 p.m. Crews quickly arrived at the fire threatening a single-family home.

“A neighbor saw a transformer arc and spill embers into the brush and the grass in the field beneath this house and with the winds today, approximately 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 40 miles an hour, it's a very intense and active event,” he said.

Nelson said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, he said a power line is down in the area where the fire started.

Crews kept the fire under two acres and had it contained in about 40 minutes.

Nelson said high winds increase fire risk.

“Just be aware,” he said. “The quick reporting of neighbors in the area was key and instrumental in facilitating our quick response and getting here and getting ahead of this fire before it caused any damage to our homes in the area.”

Nelson said crews will stay on the scene until they’re confident the fire is out. Now it’s up to the Summit County Fire Warden to determine what sparked the blaze.

No one was injured and no homes were damaged.