Park City Chamber reports increase in hotel bookings in July, August

The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau reports local hotel bookings in July were up 5% compared to the same time last year.

That trend has continued in August, with bookings up 3% year-over-year.

The data comes from the chamber’s occupancy report, which analyzes around 20 different lodging properties in Park City.

The price of hotel rooms is also up slightly compared to the same time last year.

Park City Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff says hotel bookings have been generally strong throughout the summer.

“Occupancy for the last six months overall was up about 3% and we finished those six months at about 44% occupancy,” Wesselhoff said. “Average daily rates were up just a little bit, up 1%, for that last six months. Looking forward, the next six months we’re on pace about where we were this time last year.”

Wesselhoff says tax revenue that derives from tourism spending is also increasing, with restaurant and transient-room-taxes up 5% between January and July.

Despite the increase in activity, she says the chamber expects visitation to level off to average levels in the coming months.

The Park City Chamber is hosting its annual member meeting on Sept. 4 at the Pendry Park City hotel in Canyons Village. More information can be found here.