Point 2 Point bike race to increase traffic on Park City trails

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:36 PM MDT
Local cycling phenom Keegan Swenson won the Park City Point 2 Point last year, with a time just over six hours.
DIRKBADENHORST
/
Dirk Badenhorst / Park City Point 2 Point
Nearly 400 mountain bikers will take to the trails Saturday, Aug. 31 for the 16th annual Park City Point 2 Point bike race.

The 75-mile race begins at 7 a.m. at Round Valley. Racers will tackle the trails in Quinn’s Junction before heading to the Lost Prospector Trail System.

By 10 a.m. bikers will be in Lower Deer Valley on the Deer Crest trail and making their way toward Park City Mountain Resort. The race ends at the Utah Olympic Park.

All trails will be open to the public during the event, but organizers suggest using Park City Mountain, Canyons Village and Utah Olympic Park trails before noon and Deer Valley and Round Valley trails after 1 p.m.

A full rundown of trails, estimated racer times and a trail map can be found on the Point2Point website.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver