Mining history advocate Sally Elliott wins ‘Spirit of Hospitality’ award

At the Park City Chamber’s annual meeting Wednesday, Sally Elliott was honored with the Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award.

The award is given every year to honor a community member who strives to make Park City a better place. It’s named after Myles Rademan, who used to lead planning and public affairs at Park City Municipal, and created the city’s leadership program.

Elliott is the founder of Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, and previously served on the Park City Council, Summit County Council and numerous local nonprofit boards.

Don Roll with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History honored Elliott by listing her numerous accomplishments.

“Long time commitment to preservation, has fought to preserve prominent open space in the county and the city,” Roll said. “Ensuring Park City’s historic district and other historic resources were always recognized. Led the effort to place over 40 interpretive signs dotted around town and on the mountain, explaining our mining history to hikers, bikers, and skiers.”

Elliott also helped establish what is now the Rail Trail and worked to get Park City’s mining structures on the National Register of Historic Places.

Accepting the award at the Pendry Park City, Elliott thanked those who have helped her along the way.

“It’s all about the teamwork,” Elliott said. “I’ve played on teams with almost everybody sitting right around this room. It never happens with a single person. It’s about who your mentors are… Thank you for the opportunity to play on all of your teams, because all we want is to make Park City the very best place in the world.”

Elliott also praised the leadership at the Park City Museum and both local ski resorts for their collaboration over the years.