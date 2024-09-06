Water line construction to resume on Park City’s Main Street in October

On Thursday the Park City Council approved a $3.6 million contract with Silver Spur Construction to complete the next two phases of the Main Street water line replacement.

Park City began tearing up sections of Main Street in May to modernize Old Town’s water infrastructure. The existing pipes date back to 1984 and there have been a series of breaks over the last several years, including a recent pipe burst that caused damage to the Egyptian Theatre .

The Draper-based general contractor finished the first phase in June nearly $300,000 under budget.

The city initially planned to resume construction in spring 2025. But the Historic Park City Alliance, which represents Main Street businesses, requested an expedited timeline to limit sidewalk closures in the summer. A survey of their members, which had 80 responses, found that 64% preferred the accelerated timeline.

According to plans approved by the council Thursday, construction will now begin as early as September 30. This fall crews will focus on constructing a new water line from 5th Street uphill to the top of Main Street and Swede Alley. There will be minimal to no sidewalk closures during this phase, which is expected to end Nov. 20.

Work would then restart at the end of March. Main Street closures and sidewalk closures would occur throughout April and May, as crews connect the new line to individual buildings. Construction would move to the street by June 1 to avoid disrupting pedestrian walkways. All repairs would be finished by July 1.

Finishing touches would come in the spring and summer of 2026 with a similar closure timeline.